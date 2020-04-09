Funerals pending for Friday, April 10, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday, April 10, 2020

BLOOMFIELD, Iris, 93, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 8, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

POTTS, Jeanette M., 70, Clinton, died Monday (April 6, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

