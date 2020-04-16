Funerals Pending for Friday, April 17, 2020
ARTHUR, Donna Marie, 62, Clinton, died Wednesday (April 15, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

BROOKS, Norma G., 94, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 15, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

GREEN, Doranne Marie, 88, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 15, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MOORE, Matthew "Matt," 47, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 15, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

STERN, Robert W., 78, died Wednesday (April 15, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

