You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Friday Aug. 14, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Friday Aug. 14, 2020

  • 0

FITZGERALD, John E., 84, Decatur, died Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

HICKS, David, 72, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

WORKMAN, Adelia M., 66, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News