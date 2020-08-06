You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Friday August 7, 2020
CURRY, Karen, 69, Clinton, died Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

CULVER, Janet M., 69, Strasburg, died Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.

FLESCH, Mable Louise, 83, Van Buren, Missouri, formerly of Decatur, died Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

