Funerals pending for Friday Dec. 4, 2020
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Friday Dec. 4, 2020

LIGON, Doris J., 81, Decatur, died Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

RAMEY, Pam S., 73, Pana, died Nov. 11, 2020. Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

