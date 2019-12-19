Funerals Pending for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
Funerals Pending for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

HAM, Rickie L., 67, Decatur, died Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019). Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel.

LORTON, Raymond E., 86, Beecher City, died Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

MARSHALL, Debra Fay, 63, Decatur, died Friday (Dec. 6, 2019). Family Care Cremation.

SMITH, Harry Lee, 91, Stewardson, died Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

