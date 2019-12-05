Funerals pending for Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
Funerals pending for Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

GEE, Hubert Jr., 60, Decatur, died Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

MARR-JOHNSON-McLEOD, Janice Mae, 63, Taylorville, died Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019). McClure Funeral Home, Taylorville. 

WAITS, William W. "Skeeter," 54, Decatur, died Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

