Funerals pending for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

McLAIN, Leon, 87, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

STUCKEMEYER, Ralph L., 90, Beecher City, died Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

