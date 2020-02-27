Funerals pending for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

COOPER, Arthur E., 94, Weldon, died Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

DAMERY, Darrell R., 95, Blue Mound, died Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

DONELSON, Robin L., 53, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

