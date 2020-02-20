Funerals Pending for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
HENNE, Sanddra L., 84, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

MILLER, Frank C., 97, Beecher City, died Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

RALSTON, Earl E., 75, Ramsey, died Monday (Feb 17, 2020). Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey.

TUCKER, Floyd R., 88, Cowden, died Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

UNDERWOOD, Curtis Leroy, 59, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

