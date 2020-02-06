Funerals pending for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

FORKER, Margaret Jeanne, 73, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KEARNEY, Marjorie M., 95, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

MYERS, Bernard L., 92, Maroa, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa. 

NORTH, Herbert Lee, 88, Clinton, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SANCHEZ, Esther, 70, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

SENGER, Mary Suzanne, 93, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

TAYLOR, Grace E., 87, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.

VAHLKAMP, Mary Jo, 83, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020).  Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

