Funerals pending for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

FORKER, Margaret Jeanne, 73, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.
KEARNEY, Marjorie M., 95, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
MYERS, Bernard L., 92, Maroa, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.
You have free articles remaining.
NORTH, Herbert Lee, 88, Clinton, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
SANCHEZ, Esther, 70, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
SENGER, Mary Suzanne, 93, Decatur, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.
TAYLOR, Grace E., 87, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.
VAHLKAMP, Mary Jo, 83, Decatur, died Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.