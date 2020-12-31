 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday Jan. 1, 2021
Funerals pending for Friday Jan. 1, 2021

CRAYTON. Iishea, 48, Decatur, died Monday (Dec. 28, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

FLUKER, Rita M., 64, Decatur, died Monday (Dec. 28, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

HALEY, Ethel, 100, Crystal Lake, formerly of Windsor, died Thursday (Dec. 31, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

