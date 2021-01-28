 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday Jan. 29, 2021
Funerals pending for Friday Jan. 29, 2021

GRIEVE, William G., 84, Forsyth, died Thursday (Jan. 28, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

HOUSE, Benjamin L., 32, Decatur,  died Monday (Jan. 25, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

JORDAN, James E., 90, Moweaqua, died Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

NICHOLSON, Kenzo, 76, Decatur, died Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

WORKMAN, Mary Alice, 98, Assumption, died Wednesday (Jan. 27, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

