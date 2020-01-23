Funerals pending for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
CONNOLLY, Niceene Kay, 70, Wapella, died Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HALL, William L., 94, Moweaqua, died Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

NELSON, James "Ross," 69, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

TAYLOR, Robert L., 81, Beecher City, died Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

