Funerals pending for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

BRADFORD, Frederick, 70, Decatur, died Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

EDWARDS, Beverly Ann, 83, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.

GOLUBA, Venita Jean, 78, Lincoln, died Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019). Family Care Cremation, Springfield. 

LITTLE, Daniel E., 64, Beecher City, died Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

LOWRY, Sonny, 58, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

MANNEY, Junious T., 63, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

McCURRY, Sarah J., 70, Lincoln, died Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln. 

TYLER, Paul, 50, Moweaqua, died Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WARRICK, Robert J., 83, Atlanta, died Monday (Dec. 30, 2019). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. 

