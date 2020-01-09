Funerals pending for Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

CONOVER, Judith A., 72, Lincoln, died Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

FEDIE, Francis, 86, Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

THOMAS, Oscar Leon, 81, Stewardson, died Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.

