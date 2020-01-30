Funerals pending for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

BELL, Harold S., 74, Arthur, died Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020). Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola. 

JARRETT-OLIVERIA, Jasiman L., 50, Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Decatur, died Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

