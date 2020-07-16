Funerals pending for Friday July 17, 2020
0 entries

CATHCART, Edward Lyle, 71, Decatur, died Monday (July 13, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

NEIERS, Nicholas, 90, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 15, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

