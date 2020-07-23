Funerals pending for Friday July 24, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Friday July 24, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAN, Perry M., 70, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 22, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

FROST, Ernest Ray, 76, Waynesville, died Wednesday (July 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

LUST, Frances Ann, 83, Bement, died Thursday (July 23, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

VALLANDINGHAM, Mary Ann, 85, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 22, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

VICKERS-GARDNER, Agnes C., 84, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 22, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News