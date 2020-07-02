Funerals pending for Friday July 3, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Friday July 3, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SMILEY, Joe W., 68, Waynesville, died Monday (June 29, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

SPAIN, Timothy O., 64, Decatur, died Thursday (July 2, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News