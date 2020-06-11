Funerals pending for Friday, June 12, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Friday, June 12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HEDRICK, Richard James, 81, Decatur, died Tuesday (June 9, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

REED, Mildred, 69, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 10, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News