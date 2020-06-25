Funerals pending for Friday, June 26, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday, June 26, 2020

IRWIN, Patti, 64, Taylorville, died Tuesday (June 23, 2020). Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, Taylorville.

JOHNSON, Davante, 18, Decatur, died March 28, 2020. Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

MEYER, Charles F., 76, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (June 25, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

