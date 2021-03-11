 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday, March 12, 2021
HALCOMB, Kelly Jo Rice, 66, Lincoln, died Wednesday (March 10, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

PHELPS, Harold, 82, Lovington, died Thursday (March 11, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

WITHERSPOON, Dorothy, 83, Bloomington, died March 5, 2021. Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

