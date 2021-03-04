 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday, March 5, 2021
BARKER, Shirley, 95, Oreana, died Wednesday (March 3, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

CRUPPER, Charles F. “Chuck” Crupper, 80, Ivesdale, died Thursday (March 4, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. 

JACKSON, Lonnie Dale, 48, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (March 3, 2021). at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

MATHIS, Geraldine Ann, 80, Albion, died Thursday (March 4, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

MATHIS, Marc A., 47, Waynesville, died Wednesday (March 3, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

MERRIMAN, Velda R., 93, Vandalia, died Wednesday (March 3, 2021). Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

WININGS, James A., 62, Springfield, died Tuesday (Feb. 23, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Findlay.

