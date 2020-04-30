Funerals pending for Friday, May 1, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday, May 1, 2020

BRELSFOARD, Nancy, 73, Maroa, died Tuesday (April 28, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

BRICENO, Eric, 20, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 29, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KINNEY, Steven M., 62, Kenney, died Wednesday (April 29, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WOLFE, Jerry, 69, Decatur, died Thursday (April 30, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

