Funerals pending for Friday, May 15, 2020

BROWN, Reagan, 23, Decatur, died Monday (May 11, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

DONWELL, John, 44, Decatur, died Friday (May 8, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

McMILLAN, Leona M., 80, Altamont, died Wednesday (May 13, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

PRINCE, Rosie, 58, Decatur, died Friday (May 8, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

TRUEBLOOD, David, 64, Decatur, died Wednesday (May 13, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

