Funerals Pending for Friday, May 22, 2020

BAKER, Becky A., 74, Decatur, died Wednesday (May 20, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

TUCKER, Brandon E., 24, Decatur, died Monday (May 11, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WILSON, Vernon Wayne, 74, DeWitt, died Wednesday (May 20, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

