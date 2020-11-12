 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Friday Nov. 13, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Friday Nov. 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLARY, Richard Lynn, 61, Kenney, died Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HUBER, Imogene, 91, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

KARR, Donelda Jean “Donnie” (Haycraft), 87, Clinton, died Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

KRUECKEBERG, Keith P., 33, Pierceton, Indiana, died Nov. 6, 2020. Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, Indiana.

LEBO, Betty J, 93, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MILLER, Nida, 93, Stewardson, died Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

WOLPERT, Ruthann, 76, Lincoln, died Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News