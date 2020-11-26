 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday Nov. 27, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday Nov. 27, 2020

BAILEY, David Michael, Sr., 78, Clinton, formerly of Montpelier, Indiana, died Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

BAUM, Marjorie (Margie) J., 92, Bloomington, died Monday (Nov. 23, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

BOND, Lillie B., 89, Decatur, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

CARR-JOHNSON, Sharon E., 62, Decatur, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

CHAPMAN, Nancy J., 74, Clinton, died Monday (Nov. 23, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

CURRIE, Beulah, 85, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 22, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

GRIDER, Kent D., 58, Champaign, died Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

LAWSON, Robert E., 84, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

LEE, Nannie Frank, 82, Kankakee, formerly of Decatur, died Nov. 16, 2020. Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

