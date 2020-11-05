 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday Nov. 5, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday Nov. 5, 2020

COMAGE, Moses Sr., 80, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 2, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

TIPPENS, David R., 78, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

WINNETT, Carolyn Sue, 79, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 2, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

WISE-AYERS, Christina E., 45, Lincoln, died Monday (Nov. 2, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

WORKMAN, Dale A., 78, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.

