Funerals Pending for Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

DRAKE, Mary, 89, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

MCWILLIAMS, Carolyn Sue, 64, Oakley, died Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

WILSON, Floy Lucille, 92, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

