Funerals pending for Friday Oct. 2, 2020
Funerals pending for Friday Oct. 2, 2020

HILLIGOSS, Patricia L., 82, Charleston, died Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

WILLMIRTH, Norma, 95, Knoxville, died Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

