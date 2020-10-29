 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday Oct. 30, 2020
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Friday Oct. 30, 2020

BEASLEY, Jereland Lee, 69, died Monday (Oct. 26, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

McKINNEY, Gordon “Hoss” Lee, 55, Taylorville, formerly of Lovington, died Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020). Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, Taylorville. 

SCHANUEL, Arlene, 93, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

SCHOLLENBRUCH, Raymond, 93, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SHAW, Jean K., 84, Decatur, died Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SMITH, Mary J., 86, Atlanta, died Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

