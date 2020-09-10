 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Friday Sept. 11, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Friday Sept. 11, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HENEBERRY, John Richard "Jack," 94, Macon, died Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

MARCOTTE, Sarajane "Sallie," 79, Lincoln, died Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News