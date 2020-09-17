 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Friday Sept 18, 2020
HOOD, Lynette Lee, 66, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020). Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola.

WEIMER, William Paul, 37, Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

