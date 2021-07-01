 Skip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for July 2

ELDRIDGE, Patricia Ann, 84, Decatur, died Thursday (June 24, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

STORM, Larry L., 75, Shelbyville, died Thursday (July 1, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

