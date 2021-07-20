Funerals pending for July 21

EVERSOLE, Maurice Dwayne, 97, Shelbyville, died Saturday (July 17, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
LANZOTTI, Lucille, 98, Springfield, formerly of Decatur, died Tuesday (July 20, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
McCLAIN, Colin L., 72, Paris, formerly of Shelbyville, died Monday (July 19, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
PAGE, Shomari, 44, died Sunday (July 11, 20210. Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
SUMMERS, Russell V., 66, Decatur, died Sunday (July 18, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.