Funerals pending

Funerals pending for July 3

DANIELS, Carol, 59, Decatur, died Thursday (July 1, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

WRIGHTSON, Dorma Lee, 90, Donna, Texas, died Thursday (July 1, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

