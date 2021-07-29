 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for July 30

{{featured_button_text}}

BECHTEL, June Watson, 84, Herrick, died Tuesday (July 27, 2021). Kennedy & Sons' Wallace-Carroll, Herrick Funeral Home, Herrick.

BRINKLEY, Danny, 75, Clinton, died Thursday (July 29, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

INGRAM, Letrita Rochelle, 35, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 28, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

JONES, Sandra L., 63, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 28, 2021). Walker Funeral Services, Decatur.

SLOCUM, Williette R., 78, Decatur, died Thursday (July 22, 2021). Walker Funeral Services, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News