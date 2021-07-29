Funerals pending for July 30

BECHTEL, June Watson, 84, Herrick, died Tuesday (July 27, 2021). Kennedy & Sons' Wallace-Carroll, Herrick Funeral Home, Herrick.
BRINKLEY, Danny, 75, Clinton, died Thursday (July 29, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
INGRAM, Letrita Rochelle, 35, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 28, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.
JONES, Sandra L., 63, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 28, 2021). Walker Funeral Services, Decatur.
SLOCUM, Williette R., 78, Decatur, died Thursday (July 22, 2021). Walker Funeral Services, Decatur.