Funerals pending

Funerals pending for July 9

ASPLING, LaVerne E., Galesburg, died Wednesday (July 7, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

OLLER, Johnny Ray, 71, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (July 6, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SUMWALT, Gina, 50, Decatur, died Wednesday (July 7, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

TAYLOR, C. Edward, 82, Tyler, Texas, formerly of Decatur, died Thursday (July 8, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

