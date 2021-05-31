 Skip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for June 1

LOGUE, Robert "Rusty," 80, Decatur, died Sunday (May 30, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

PENCE, Mickey John, 70, Clinton, died Sunday (May 30, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

