 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals pending for June 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GATONS, Robert E. "Bob", 62, Clarksburg, died Tuesday (June 8, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

PILCHER, Patricia A., 74, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (June 8, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

RUSSELL, William James, 36, Decatur, died Monday (June 6, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

SCOTT, Carolyn J., 78, Decatur, died Tuesday (June 8, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News