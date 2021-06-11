 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 12

CRIBBET, Joseph Brandon David, 41, Glendale Heights, IL, died Thursday (June 10, 2021). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

DEMING, Brandon P., 39, Lincoln, died Wednesday (June 9, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

FAULKNER, Doris, 82, Shelbyville, died Thursday (June 10, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

GHARST, Thracia Lynne, 42, Decatur, died Thursday (June 10, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

GOODEN, Charles “Chuck” William, 89, formerly of Decatur, died Monday, (June 7, 2021). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

HARDEN, Dennis E., 60, Decatur, died Thursday (June 10, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral, Decatur.

MINOTT, Fern Joan, 90, Decatur, died Friday (June 11, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

MORRISON, Harriett, 97, Decatur, died Thursday (June 10, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

NICHOLS, Virginia, 80, Decatur, died Thursday (June 10, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

POTTER, Anna M. “Annie,” 94, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 9, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

WEAVER, Sarah Marie, 64, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 9, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

