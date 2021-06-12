 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 13

FRANKLIN, Roxeanna J., 83, Decatur, died Saturday (June 12, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

HEATH, William L., 77, Decatur, died Thursday (June 10, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SEATON, Edward L., 72, Decatur, died Friday (June 11, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

WALLACE, Richard L., 84, Argenta, died Friday (June 11, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta. 

