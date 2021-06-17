 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 18

KOENLEIN, Andrea L., 51, Moweaqua, died Tuesday (June 15, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. 

SHOBE, Janet, 76, Decatur, formerly of Cerro Gordo, died Thursday (June 17, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

WINGERT, Lorretta Fay, 71, Warrensburg, died Thursday (June 17, 2021). McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Taylorville.

