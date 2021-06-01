 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 2

EVERMAN, Curtis Dean, 93, Decatur, died Friday (May 28, 2021). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Home Services, Inc., Decatur.

FAITH, Ronald Lee, 69, Decatur, died Sunday (May 30, 2021). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Services, Inc., Decatur. 

LANE, Randy "Hank" I., 63, Clinton, died Saturday (May 29, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

RODGERS, Angela  C. “Angie” (Bush), 54, Clinton, died Monday (May 31, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SARVER, Barbara June, 92, Shelbyville, died Saturday (May 29, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

VONDERHEIDE, Wayne A., 89, Stewardson, died Saturday (May 29, 2021). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

WARNER, Arthur, 63, Decatur, died Monday (May 31, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

WEST, Gayle Elizabeth, 80, Texas, formerly of Clinton, died Sunday (May 31, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

