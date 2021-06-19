 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 20

CAMPBELL, Terrence, 70, Clinton, died Saturday (June 19, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

HOWLAND, Raymond G., Monticello, died Saturday (June 19, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. 

STROHL, Garland, Clinton, died Friday (June 18, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

