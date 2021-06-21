 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 22

CAMPBELL, Terrence, 70, Clinton, died Saturday (June 19, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

COVENTRY, Bonnie, died Monday (June 21, 2021). Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home.

HELM, Terry G., 72, Decatur, died Sunday (June 20, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

PARR, Ronnie J., 60, Assumption, died Monday (June 21, 2021). Sietz Funeral Home, Assumption.

STOWELL, Thomas P., 70, Decatur, died Saturday (June 19, 2021). Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home.

STROHL, Garland, Clinton, died Friday (June 18, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WHITE, Mark, 47, Decatur, died Saturday (June 19, 2021). Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home.

