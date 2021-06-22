 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 23

COVENTRY, Bonnie, Decatur, died Monday (June 21, 2021). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MATHIAS, Phyllis C., 83, Moweaqua, died Monday (June 21, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

PARR, Ronnie J., 60, Assumption, died Monday (June 21, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

RHODES, Michael, 39, Beecher City, died Monday (June 21, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

