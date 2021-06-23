 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals pending for June 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DIAL, Thomas E., 81, Effingham, formerly of Stewardson, died Tuesday (June 22, 2021). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

FOLLOWELL, Helen L., 61, Windsor, died Wednesday (June 23, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

WHITE, Mark Stephen Jr., 47, Decatur, died Saturday (June 19, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News